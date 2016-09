Lane Kiffin is showing no mercy.

Alabama scored again on fourth and goal to take a 45-6 lead over USC.

Blake Barnett was reinserted at quarterback.

Bo Scarbrough rushed for 18 yards in three consecutive carries and O.J. Howard caught a 40-yard pass over Chris Hawkins to set up the touchdown.

The scoring drive covered 65 yards in nine plays.

An Alabama fan, who appears to be a grandmother, is being shown on the giant video screen dancing and USC fans are trickling out of the stadium.

The Trojans, who have endured enough turmoil the last five seasons to last a lifetime, appear to have a long way to go before they're part of the national conversation again.