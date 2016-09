Jalen Hurts completed a 39-yard pass to ArDarius Stewart for a touchdown to give Alabama a 7-3 lead over USC.

The scoring drive covered 36 yards in three plays.

Stewart beat cornerback Iman Marshall on the play.

USC's defense looked sharp to start the drive. Adoree' Jackson made a tackle in the box and Marvell Tell tackled O.J. Howard for a loss of three yards after a catch.