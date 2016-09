Iman Marshall intercepted a third-down pass by Jalen Hurts and USC took over on its own 42-yard line.

But nothing came of the turnover.

Sam Darnold, who has taken over at quarterback for Max Browne, threw two incomplete passes and rushed for a yard.

There doesn't appear to be much life on the USC sideline.

And it will be interesting to see when this game is over what Darnold's insertion means for the quarterback competition.