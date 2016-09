USC takes a 3-0 lead after kicker Matt Boermeester puts just enough behind his kick to make a 47-yard field goal. It is Boermeester's first field goal of his USC career.

The scoring drive went six plays and covered 46 yards.

The highlight was a 36-yard pass from Max Browne to Darreus Rogers on the second play of the series.

Browne was told during camp to take more shots down the field.