USC didn't capitalize on a turnover.

Jalen Hurts, a freshman, was in at quarterback for Alabama and he fumbled the ball on his first play. Linebacker Cameron Smith recovered and the Trojans took over on Alabama's 48-yard line.

Lane Kiffin seems to have gotten a little too cute on his play calling.

But the Trojans burned another timeout -- their third and final of the first half -- after apparent confusion.

Ronald Jones II rushed for two yards before Max Browne was sacked by Jonathan Allen. Browne, under duress, threw the ball away on third and long.