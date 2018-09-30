Looking for any big play from its defense, Arizona finally got one from former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defensive end Kylan Wilborn. He stripped the ball from USC quarterback JT Daniels, and the Wildcats recovered the fumble on the USC 32 with 9:42 left.
On the next play, Khalil Tate completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Peterson, cutting Arizona’s deficit to 24-14.
Daniels has lost two fumbles on the night.
As much as Arizona is trying, USC’s defense is not letting the Wildcats get back into the game.
Through three quarters on Saturday night, USC has a 24-7 lead in Tucson.
Khalil Tate of Arizona is hobbling with a sore ankle and keeps trying, but the Trojans aren’t letting the Wildcats to break off any big plays.
Arizona finally got on the scoreboard against USC, receiving a 33-yard touchdown catch from redshirt freshman Stanley Berryhill, who played at Orange Lutheran.
USC still leads 24-7 with 7:44 left in the third quarter.
Khalil Tate of Arizona has completed 12 of 21 passes for 153 yards.
The rout is on in Tucson. USC’s offense is starting to dominate.
Aca’Cedric Ware ran 69 yards for a touchdown with 10:36 left in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 24-0 lead over Arizona.
Ware has rushed for 149 yards in 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. As he ran down the right sideline, receiver Velus Jones was giving him a key block to clear the way.
USC has come away with a 17-0 halftime lead over Arizona in Tucson.
The Trojans had a chance to increase their lead with less than two minutes left but lost the ball on the Arizona 13 when quarterback JT Daniels wasn’t prepared for the snap. The ball was hiked off his knee and recovered by the Wildcats.
Marvell Tell kept the shutout intact by blocking a 38-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the second quarter.
USC coach Clay Helton decided not to try for a field goal on fourth down on the Arizona 26 with 5:16 left in the second quarter.
Needing two yards, running back Aca'Cedric Ware got the ball on a handoff, went right, received a clearing block from center Toa Lobendahn and raced into the end zone for a touchdown and a 17-0 USC lead.
USC has held Arizona to 52 total yards offense. Freshman safety Talanoa Hufanga has been playing aggressively on defense for Trojans.
USC safety Marvell Tell made Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate pay for trying to do too much on a scramble, intercepting the pass on the Arizona 32 with 13:32 left in the second quarter.
That set up a 42-yard field goal by Michael Brown, giving USC a 10-0 lead over Arizona with 11:12 left in the second quarter.
USC has been called for seven penalties for 65 yards.
USC has a 7-0 lead over Arizona at the end of the first quarter in Tucson.
Three possessions and three punts for Arizona. The Trojans’ defense is denying the big play and making sure Khalil Tate doesn’t pick up yards when he leaves the pocket.
Former Gardena Serra linebacker John Houston of USC deflected a pass against his former Serra teammate, Tate.
JT Daniels was unbeaten as a quarterback last season for Santa Ana Mater Dei because he had the best offensive line in high school football. And on USC’s second possession on Saturday, the Trojan offensive line gave him plenty of time to throw, and he delivered.
He guided the Trojans on a 90-yard, 12-play scoring drive, with Vae Malepeiascoring on a one-yard run for a 7-0 lead over Arizona.
Daniels came through with a 20-yard pass to Michael Pittman on third down deep on Trojan territory and connected with tight end Josh Falo on a 37-yard pass play.
The opening possessions for USC and Arizona both resulted in punts.
USC moved the ball to the 39 on its first possession before having to punt after an incompletion on third down.
Arizona’s opening drive was halted at the 50 before having to punt.