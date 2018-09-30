As USC prepares to face Arizona in Tucson, it should be reminded that the two starting quarterbacks, JT Daniels and Khalil Tate, last faced off in 2015 when both were in high school.
Daniels passed for 214 yards in Santa Ana Mater Dei’s 28-27 victory over Gardena Serra in the Division 1 playoffs. Daniels was a freshman. Tate was a senior and rushed for a school-record 356 yards.
It will be interesting to see how much running Tate is able to do for Arizona. He hasn’t done much this season.
JT Daniels’ favorite was his two-point conversion throw to Tyler Vaughns in the back of the end zone that gave USC a 39-36 lead.
Amon-ra St. Brown was partial to Daniels’ fade pass in the final seconds of the first half to Michael Pittman Jr. that was caught in the end zone but ultimately ruled incomplete after a lengthy review.
USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis couldn’t decide between two throws Daniels made in the second half that beat a “Cover 2” defense. The first was a 22-yarder down the left sideline to Pittman that got USC moving on its first drive of the second half. The second was a 21-yarder on third-and-nine on the Trojans’ game-winning drive when Vaughns leaped over a Washington State defender on the right sideline to keep the chains moving.