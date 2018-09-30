As USC prepares to face Arizona in Tucson, it should be reminded that the two starting quarterbacks, JT Daniels and Khalil Tate, last faced off in 2015 when both were in high school.

Daniels passed for 214 yards in Santa Ana Mater Dei’s 28-27 victory over Gardena Serra in the Division 1 playoffs. Daniels was a freshman. Tate was a senior and rushed for a school-record 356 yards.