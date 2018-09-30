USC coach Clay Helton decided not to try for a field goal on fourth down on the Arizona 26 with 5:16 left in the second quarter.
Needing two yards, running back Aca'Cedric Ware got the ball on a handoff, went right, received a clearing block from center Toa Lobendahn and raced into the end zone for a touchdown and a 17-0 USC lead.
USC has held Arizona to 52 total yards offense. Freshman safety Talanoa Hufanga has been playing aggressively on defense for Trojans.
USC safety Marvell Tell made Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate pay for trying to do too much on a scramble, intercepting the pass on the Arizona 32 with 13:32 left in the second quarter.
That set up a 42-yard field goal by Michael Brown, giving USC a 10-0 lead over Arizona with 11:12 left in the second quarter.
USC has been called for seven penalties for 65 yards.
USC has a 7-0 lead over Arizona at the end of the first quarter in Tucson.
Three possessions and three punts for Arizona. The Trojans’ defense is denying the big play and making sure Khalil Tate doesn’t pick up yards when he leaves the pocket.
Former Gardena Serra linebacker John Houston of USC deflected a pass against his former Serra teammate, Tate.
JT Daniels was unbeaten as a quarterback last season for Santa Ana Mater Dei because he had the best offensive line in high school football. And on USC’s second possession on Saturday, the Trojan offensive line gave him plenty of time to throw, and he delivered.
He guided the Trojans on a 90-yard, 12-play scoring drive, with Vae Malepeiascoring on a one-yard run for a 7-0 lead over Arizona.
Daniels came through with a 20-yard pass to Michael Pittman on third down deep on Trojan territory and connected with tight end Josh Falo on a 37-yard pass play.
The opening possessions for USC and Arizona both resulted in punts.
USC moved the ball to the 39 on its first possession before having to punt after an incompletion on third down.
Arizona’s opening drive was halted at the 50 before having to punt.
As USC prepares to face Arizona in Tucson, it should be reminded that the two starting quarterbacks, JT Daniels and Khalil Tate, last faced off in 2015 when both were in high school.
Daniels passed for 214 yards in Santa Ana Mater Dei’s 28-27 victory over Gardena Serra in the Division 1 playoffs. Daniels was a freshman. Tate was a senior and rushed for a school-record 356 yards.
It will be interesting to see how much running Tate is able to do for Arizona. He hasn’t done much this season.
JT Daniels’ favorite was his two-point conversion throw to Tyler Vaughns in the back of the end zone that gave USC a 39-36 lead.
Amon-ra St. Brown was partial to Daniels’ fade pass in the final seconds of the first half to Michael Pittman Jr. that was caught in the end zone but ultimately ruled incomplete after a lengthy review.
USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis couldn’t decide between two throws Daniels made in the second half that beat a “Cover 2” defense. The first was a 22-yarder down the left sideline to Pittman that got USC moving on its first drive of the second half. The second was a 21-yarder on third-and-nine on the Trojans’ game-winning drive when Vaughns leaped over a Washington State defender on the right sideline to keep the chains moving.