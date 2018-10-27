Advertisement
Live updates: USC vs. Arizona State

The USC Trojans (4-3, 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference) play host to the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-4, 1-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum. USC will be without starting quarterback JT Daniels, who is in concussion protocol. Redshirt freshman Jack Sears will get the start in place of Daniels. The Trojans are coming off a 41-28 loss at Utah, where they held a 14-0 lead early. Join us at the Los Angeles Times for updates throughout the game.

