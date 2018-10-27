Live updates: USC vs. Arizona State

The USC Trojans (4-3, 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference) play host to the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-4, 1-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum. USC will be without starting quarterback JT Daniels, who is in concussion protocol. Redshirt freshman Jack Sears will get the start in place of Daniels. The Trojans are coming off a 41-28 loss at Utah, where they held a 14-0 lead early. Join us at the Los Angeles Times for updates throughout the game.
It was expected that Cameron Smith would not play for USC Saturday with hamstring and knee injuries. Porter Gustin was already out for the season with a broken ankle.
But Marvell Tell spending pregame warmups on the sidelines in sweats was a surprise. Helton said Sunday that Tell had some “bumps and bruises” after USC’s loss at Utah, and it appears those carried over a full week.
USC will be without all three of its defensive captains. The Trojans will depend on true freshman Talanoa Hufanga and redshirt sophomore CJ Pollard at safety and look to true freshman Chase Williams as a backup.
For the coaches at San Clemente High, it is becoming a harder comparison to make: Sam Darnold to Jack Sears. One is a starter in the NFL, a newly minted $50-million man. The other skateboards back and forth from class to the McKay Center and is preparing to make his first start for the USC Trojans on Saturday against Arizona State at the Coliseum.
But one thing sticks out to Tritons coach Jaime Ortiz and offensive coordinator Troy Kopp when thinking about the two young men who lifted their program to heights previously unseen: They were playmakers first and had to learn to be quarterbacks.
Playmaking ability can be difficult to assess in certain scenarios, like a controlled practice setting where coaches are quick to call a play dead and limit improvisation. Darnold wasn’t fully able to show the USC staff what he could do until he was unleashed in a game. Trojans fans can only hope that too will be the case for Sears, who competed with JT Daniels and Matt Fink throughout fall camp but ultimately finished third on the depth chart.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: KABC Channel 7. Radio: 710 AM.
