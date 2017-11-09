Sports

USC basketball roster: Sizing up who will be playing for the Trojans

Sizing up the USC basketball roster, with player, year, position, height and comment:

Shaqquan Aaron, junior, G, 6-7: Streaky, athletic wing ricocheted into and out of the rotation last season.

Bennie Boatwright, junior, F, 6-10: Skilled forward led team with 15.1 points during injury-shortened season.

Devin Fleming, junior, G, 6-2: Walk-on saw six minutes of action last season.

Harrison Henderson, sophomore, F, 6-10: Raw forward appeared in 13 games as a freshman.

Kurt Karis, senior, G, 6-1: Walk-on who provides a veteran presence.

Jonah Mathews, sophomore, G, 6-3: Excellent defender and capable shooter made 42 three-pointers as a freshman.

Jordan McLaughlin, senior, G, 6-1: Three-time captain is No. 2 on USC’s all-time assists list with 457.

De’Anthony Melton, sophomore, G, 6-4: First freshman to average 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks since Dwyane Wade.

Chimezie Metu, junior, F, 6-11: Explosively athletic rim protector and inside scorer now wants to add perimeter shooting.

Charles O’Bannon Jr., freshman, 6-6: USC’s first McDonald’s All-American since 2008 is a talented scorer.

Nick Rakocevic, sophomore, F, 6-11: Developing underclassman was an unlikely hero in the NCAA tournament.

Elijah Stewart, senior, G, 6-5: Veteran scorer needs 58 three-pointers to break the USC record.

Derryck Thornton, sophomore, G, 6-2: Former Duke starter sat out last season and will complement McLaughlin.

Jordan Usher, freshman, G, 6-7: Athletic wing from Georgia could give USC another scoring weapon.

Victor Uyaelunmo, freshman, F, 6-11: Rim protector should develop behind Metu.

