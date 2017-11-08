USC, recruits make no announcements on a quiet signing day

The USC basketball team had a quiet first day of the early-signing period, with no official news from the school about its recruits and no public announcements from its verbal commitments.

Last year, USC did not announce its recruiting class until two days after signing day, but ultimately brought in every player it expected. Typically, though, the players make their own signing-day announcements on social media or at ceremonies.

Taeshon Cherry, expected to be USC’s highest-rated recruit in a decade, had planned to hold such an event. He tweeted earlier this week that he would sign his national letter of intent at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday.

“Can't wait to officially be a Trojan,” he wrote.

He later deleted the tweet.

USC’s two other verbal commits — Elijah Weaver, a point guard from Florida, and Kevin Porter Jr., a guard from Seattle — made no announcement.

Cherry and Weaver did not return messages seeking comment. Porter could not be reached for comment.

In October, J'Raan Brooks, a forward from Seattle, decommitted from USC. His explanation made an allusion to the arrest of assistant coach Tony Bland in an FBI corruption investigation.

Even without Brooks, USC’s three-man signing class would be one of the best in the Pac-12 Conference.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand