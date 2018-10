USC (3-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) will try to give No. 19 Colorado (5-0 overall, 2-0 Pac-12) its first loss of the season when the Trojans welcome the Buffaloes to the Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

USC has won all 12 meetings against Colorado. The winner of the game will sit in first place in the Pac-12 South division standings.