After five straight drives between USC and Colorado ending in punts, the Trojans began their offensive drive with a 9-yard reception by Amon-ra St. Brown and a 4-yard rush by Aca’Cedric Ware.

Then, Daniels threw his second pick of the quarter — his fifth of the season. It marks the second time this season that Daniels has thrown multiple interceptions in a game. He threw two against Stanford on Sept. 8.