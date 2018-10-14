Following a scoring surge in the second quarter, USC jogged off the field at halftime holding a 21-7 lead over Colorado.

After earning 43 passing yards with two interceptions in the first quarter, JT Daniels had 255 passing yards with three touchdowns at the half. Aside from a 49-yard touchdown run by Laviska Shenault, the Trojan defense clamped down on the Buffaloes, allowing 51 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards in the half.