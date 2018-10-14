Following a scoring surge in the second quarter, USC jogged off the field at halftime holding a 21-7 lead over Colorado.
After earning 43 passing yards with two interceptions in the first quarter, JT Daniels had 255 passing yards with three touchdowns at the half. Aside from a 49-yard touchdown run by Laviska Shenault, the Trojan defense clamped down on the Buffaloes, allowing 51 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards in the half.
While receivers excelled, USC’s running backs have been dormant, with zero net rushing yards for the Trojans at the half.
Michael Pittman Jr. made a 9-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, extending USC’s lead over Colorado to 21-7.
The Trojans got in position with a 39-yard reception by Pittman, who made a 65-yard touchdown play the drive before. The drive gained 55 yards in four plays. Pittman has five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Trojan receivers.
After throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, JT Daniels has turned around his performance, with 255 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed three of his four passes on the Trojans’ scoring drive.
JT Daniels threw a long pass down the field to Michael Pittman Jr., who darted uncontested to the end zone, giving USC a 14-7 lead late in the first half.
The play was the longest of the night, finishing a two-play touchdown drive that took less than a minute. Daniels completed the play on 2nd-and-14.
Daniels has completed 12 of 22 pass attempts with two interceptions and two touchdowns, earning 200 passing yards. The reception was Pittman’s third to give him 96 receiving yards.
JT Daniels lofted the ball deep to the right toward Tyler Vaughns — a pass Vaughns caught as he dashed into the end zone, tying the game 7.
The drive gained momentum with Daniels’ 19-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr., but it was Vaughns who finished. He turned a reception into a 28-yard gain, then made the touchdown catch on the next play.
Vaughns made three receptions for 69 yards, leading the Trojan receivers to average 23 yards per catch. Daniels has completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts; the touchdown pass came after he threw two picks in the first quarter.
Laviska Shenault broke free of USC’s defense, bolting 49 yards for a touchdown run to give Colorado a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
The three-play, 58-yard scoring drive took less than a minute. Shenault’s run came on third-and-one after a pair of rushes by Travon McMillian.
Aside from the explosive play, USC’s defense has effectively contained the Buffaloes. Shenault’s 3.7 yards per carry is the highest rushing yard average by any of Colorado’s running backs, and the Trojans have allowed only 20 passing yards.
JT Daniels threw his second interception late in the first quarter to Colorado safety Evan Worthington.
After five straight drives between USC and Colorado ending in punts, the Trojans began their offensive drive with a 9-yard reception by Amon-ra St. Brown and a 4-yard rush by Aca’Cedric Ware.
Then, Daniels threw his second pick of the quarter — his fifth of the season. It marks the second time this season that Daniels has thrown multiple interceptions in a game. He threw two against Stanford on Sept. 8.
JT Daniels threw an interception, picked off by Colorado outside linebacker Drew Lewis at USC’s 40-yard line.
It was Daniels’ first pass of the game.
Daniels aimed the pass at Velus Jones, down the sideline in heavy coverage. It was USC’s first possession after Jones’ opening kickoff return, and Daniels’ fourth interception of the season.