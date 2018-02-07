USC adds quarterback JT Daniels, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to signing class

USC has received national letters of intent from four players who had made verbal commitments to the Trojans.
Mater Dei High teammates JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among the standouts of the group.
USC also added defensive lineman Trevor Trout from Chaminade Prep in St. Louis, Mo., and linebacker Eli'Jah Winston from Central Catholic in Portland, Ore.
USC's class, with 14 players signed, is ranked No. 13 nationally by 247Sports.com.
Daniels, 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports.com.
As a junior, Daniels led Mater Dei to a 15-0 season, passing for 4,123 yards and 52 touchdowns with four interceptions.
He will skip his senior season to enroll early at USC.
The 6-foot, 190-pound St. Brown is a five-star receiver. He caught 72 passes for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
Daniels made a verbal commitment to the Trojans in July. St. Brown committed last month.
Trout, 6-3 and 315, and Winston 6-3 and 230, are four-star recruits.
Trout committed last November.
Winston committed to Oregon and former coach Willie Taggert, but did not sign with the Ducks during the early-signing period in December after Taggert left for Florida State.
Winston announced Tuesday that he would switch his commitment to USC.
USC signed 10 players during the early-signing period in December.
The Trojans are not expected to sign a full 25-scholarship class due to a lack of attrition on their roster, which is limited to 85 total scholarships.
Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry
UPDATES:
8:50 a.m.: This post was updated after the signing of Eli'Jah Winston and additional background information.
This article was originally published at 8:05 a.m.