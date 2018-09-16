Texas improves to 2-1 and drops USC to 1-2 with a decisive 37-14 win.
The Trojans are going backward. After a lackluster 43-21 win in the season opener over Nevada Las Vegas, USC has looked unprepared and uninspired in losses at Stanford and Texas.
The Trojans don't have a lot of time to make things better. They host Washington State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Another Pac-12 loss could knock USC out of contention in the South Division before the end of September.
The Trojans get to the Texas 28-yard line, but JT Daniels fumbles on fourth down with 4:00 left in the game. USC has been abysmal since the first quarter and will fall to 1-2 after a second straight loss on the road.
There’s been no scoring in the fourth quarter (USC hasn’t scored since the first quarter) and it’s still 37-14 Texas with 8:28 left.
The good news for USC is that only 15 minutes remain in the game. Texas leads 37-14 after outscoring the Trojans 21-0 in the third quarter.
Remember when USC led 14-3?
Sam Ehlinger runs four yards for a score and the Longhorns lead 37-14 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
Trying to get back into the game, USC has a 50-yard field-goal attempt by Chase McGrath blocked and returned for a score by Anthony Wheeler. With 6:25 left in the third, Texas leads 30-14, having scored 27 straight points.
On the verge of getting blown out, the Trojans recover a fumble by Daniel Young at the USC 15 yard line. With 8:03 left in the third quarter, USC still trails 23-14.
A run for two yards and two incomplete passes by JT Daniels and USC is forced to punt, trailing 23-14 early in the third quarter.
The Longhorns take the opening possession of the second half 74 yards for a touchdown, the score coming on a 27-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Joshua Moore to make it 23-14 Texas with 10:45 left in the third quarter.
USC gave up two first downs on long third-down plays and then lost Porter Gustin for the game when he was called for targeting against Ehlinger.
Gustin will have to sit out the first half of USC’s game on Friday against Washington State.
USC had several chances to increase its 14-13 lead in the second half but couldn’t get it done. Texas took a 16-14 lead into the half after a Cameron Dicker 46-yard field goal as time expired.