Who's going to win between USC and UCLA? High school coaches make the call

The football rosters of USC and UCLA are filled with locally produced players, so in recent years The Times has asked a cross-section of area high school coaches to predict the outcome of the annual rivalry game.
In many cases, the coach's loyalty is being tested by the question, whether because he has a player participating in the game or is a fan or graduate of one of the schools.
Considering both teams have been struggling at times, several coaches decided to be a little sarcastic in their comments.
Scott Altenberg, Gardena Serra: UCLA 14, USC 13. “Dozens of fans take to the streets of Westwood to celebrate.”
Chris Claiborne, Calabasas: USC 24, UCLA 17. “The coaches know their jobs are on the line.”
Manuel Douglas, Narbonne: UCLA 21, USC 10. “Chip Kelly can’t blame his offensive coordinator for a struggling offense.”
Jon Ellinghouse, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon: USC 32, UCLA 16. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to be the difference-maker.”
Dean Herrington, Lancaster Paraclete: UCLA 31, USC 28: “UCLA is playing pretty well and USC has a lot of injuries.”
Lorenzo Hernandez, Garfield: USC 24, UCLA 21. “That’s going to be a nail-biter. I think USC has the most consistent quarterback.”
Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo: UCLA 17, USC 14. “My two assistant coaches who played for UCLA would never forgive me if I picked USC.”
Matt Logan, Corona Centennial: UCLA 31, USC 28. “The gutty lil Bruins will win the collegiate battle of L.A.”
Frank Mazzotta, La Habra: USC 21, UCLA 17. “Both offenses are trying to find themselves, and I’m going to give the nod to Toa Lobendahn leading the way at center for the Trojans.”
Andy Moran, Eagle Rock: UCLA 35, USC 24. “I’m a huge Chip Kelly fan.”
Larry Muir, Valencia: UCLA 24, USC 21. “1-0 this week and the Chip Kelly era is taking off like LeBron in L.A.”
Jason Negro, Bellflower St. John Bosco: USC 21, UCLA 20. “Malik Dorton blocks the UCLA extra point for the win.”
Jaime Ortiz, San Clemente: USC 17, UCLA 14. “I feel a low-scoring game with USC kicking the winning field goal with seconds left.”
Dan O’Shea, Corona del Mar: UCLA 21, USC 17. “I’m a Notre Dame fan, born and bred, and I never root for USC.”
Tim Salter, Upland: UCLA 21, USC 14. “If UCLA is going to upset them, this will be the year to do it, and I’m rooting for Josh Woods.”