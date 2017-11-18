Josh Rosen shines, but the Bruins fall to Sam Darnold and the Trojans

It was late in the third quarter when, walking off a Coliseum field littered with another dropped pass, Josh Rosen made a gesture that spoke for a rivalry.

The UCLA quarterback gripped his face mask tightly, then began banging the top of his helmet, again and again and again.

He won the battle, but lost the score. He won the duel, but finished on his back.

“It’s just frustrating,” Rosen said. “Really frustrating.”

In the first and probably only meeting between crosstown rival quarterbacks with big NFL futures, Rosen was better, but Sam Darnold was the winner, the Trojans escaping with a 28-23 victory on a night of two revelations.

First, USC was supposed to be at least two touchdowns better than the undisciplined Bruins, but something is missing with these Trojans, who played incredibly average and even uninspired for a team that is 10-2.

Second, Darnold entered the game with a season’s worth of better hype, but it is Rosen who clearly is deserving the late-season headlines.

“We have the utmost respect for Josh Rosen, he came out and showed what he was about,” linebacker Cameron Smith said. “He threw the ball over the place, made big plays ... credit to him, but I’m happy we’re sitting here with a win.”

All the NFL scouts sitting in the second row of the Coliseum press box saw the same thing, and here’s guessing they came to the same conclusion. If the 2018 NFL draft were tomorrow, Rosen would be taken ahead of Darnold, who some of the scouts surely now believe should spend one more year in school.

It wasn’t just the statistics, although the numbers were impressive.

Rosen suffered through porous protection and slippery-fingered receivers to go 32 of 52 for 421 yards with three touchdowns. He also had one interception and one lost fumble.

Darnold benefited from much better protection, a much better running game, and went 17 of 28 for 264 yards with no passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He also threw an interception and lost track of time to cost his team a chance at a field goal at the end of the first half.

Rosen not only won the stats test, but also the eye test. Rosen was wow, Darnold was workmanlike. Rosen showed off his arm, Darnold displayed his steadiness.

Rosen also nearly brought his team to a stunning victory despite the Bruins losing a touchdown on a penalty, defensive missed assignments and a missed field-goal try while getting fooled on a punt that wound up being one of the most embarrassing scores in the 87 years of this series, which is now led by USC 49-31-7.

USC hosted UCLA on Nov. 18 at the Coliseum.

Rosen began showing his stuff on the first Bruins possession of the game on a play that, typical of this reckless 5-6 Bruins team, didn’t even count. While being hit, Rosen launched a 53-yard pass to Jordan Lasley that was called back because of an ineligible man downfield.

Rosen kept fighting until the end, finding Lasley on a perfect 27-yard strike in the corner of the end zone with 2 minutes 43 seconds left to eventually close the gap to five points before UCLA’s onside kick failed.

When it was finished, Rosen didn’t walk toward the tunnel, but headed directly toward midfield, directly toward Darnold, where they embraced each other first.

“It’s awesome to be able to battle against a great player like Josh,” Darnold said. “Whenever we get opportunity to play against a great team and great quarterback like Josh, you just want to compete to the highest level, and that’s what we did tonight.”

They both did, the two quarterbacks jabbing at the other guy’s team, possession after possession, round after round.

Rosen started from behind, after one of the Bruins special teams wasn’t so special.

In the first six minutes, the Bruins’ Stefan Flintoft set up to punt from the UCLA 24. He looked right. He aimed right. The ball was kicked to the right. But almost the entire punt team ran left, toward the wildly gesturing and completely faking returner Ajene Harris.

While the Bruins swarmed on Harris, the ball floated to Michael Pittman Jr. on the other side of the field. He caught it and ran untouched up the sideline, a 72-yard punt return that stunned.

“It’s something we practice each and every year,” said coach Clay Helton, who is 3-0 against the Bruins, and coached like it.

Down 7-0, Rosen went to work, throwing a 41-yard pass to Lasley that traveled almost 50 yards in the air, threading a pass to Austin Roberts for 15 yards, then hitting Lasley in the corner of the end zone with an 11-yard pass for a tying touchdown that made Rosen wildly gesture toward the sidelines in glee.

At that point, he had thrown for 88 yards and a touchdown before Darnold had even thrown a pass.

USC regained the lead with a touchdown in the first quarter on a 56-yard drive that featured four runs and only two passes, ending in a two-yard scoring run by Ronald Jones II.

Buoyed by that lead, Darnold led USC on a 13-play drive in the second quarter that featured his scrambling completions and gritty runs. But the drive ended when he badly overthrew his receivers and dropped the ball into the hands of UCLA’s Jaleel Wadood at the Trojans 11.

Then, on their ensuing drive, the final of the half, deep in UCLA territory, Darnold apparently forgot that they were out of timeouts. Instead throwing it away on a chaotic play to set up a field-goal try, he ran the ball up the middle as the clock expired, the Trojans ending the half on the Bruins five with no chance to score.

Yet, Rosen also made mistakes, with one second-quarter drive ending with a lost fumble on a strip-sack by Malik Dorton, and a third-quarter push ending with an end-zone interception by Marvell Tell III.

Rosen began the third quarter with a couple of nifty dump-and-runs to running back Soso Jamabo. But from the Trojans 14, Rosen threw behind his receiver and into traffic, and Tell intercepted the ball in the end zone.

Back and forth they went, Darnold running his offense, Rosen working his arm, Rosen ultimately getting the last touchdown pass, but USC getting the win.

On a night when Rosen was more than enough, the Bruins just didn’t have enough.

