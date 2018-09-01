The few fans who have gotten into their seats at the Coliseum are being treated to a live look-in at USC’s third opponent of the season, the Texas Longhorns, on the video boards.
The Trojans play at Texas on Sept. 15 — a game that may be looking a little more manageable with the Longhorns trailing Maryland 24-22 in the third quarter.
Even if Texas ends up winning, struggling with a Maryland team that is playing without head coach DJ Durkin is a sign the Longhorns still aren’t back under head coach Tom Herman.