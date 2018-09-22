Gardner Minshew rolled through the USC defense for a scoring drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon. With the score, Washington State took a 24-14 lead over USC late in the second quarter.
Minslew wore down the Trojan defense with 11 plays, completing seven of his nine pass attempts on the drive to set up Washington State for the score.
Max Borghi and James Williams added a pair of rushes for 22 yards for the Cougars. Borghi has gained 24 yards in six carries, and Williams 16 yards in two carries, against the Trojans. Each player recorded his longest rush of the game in the scoring drive.
Gardner Minshew hurled a pass down the middle to Easop Winston, who bolted to the end zone untouched for a 28-yard play, giving Washington State a 17-14 lead over USC.
Minshew completed four of his five passing attempts to finish the Cougars’ scoring drive, which saw Washington State go 75 yards in six plays. The touchdown completion to Winston was Minshew’s longest passing play of the night.
Following the drive, Minshew completed 15 of his 22 passing attempts against the Trojan defense for 126 yards. Winston leads the Washington State receivers with 62 yards in three catches.
JT Daniels connected with Tyler Vaughns in the edge of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass, giving USC a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
The Trojans only needed three plays to accomplish the score. Velus Jones put USC inside Washington State’s 30-yard line with a 44-yard grab — his longest catch of the season.
The following play saw Daniels fumble the football, only to recover it and throw a hurried incomplete pass to Vaughns. The Trojans also gained 21 yards from a pair of Cougar penalties.
Washington State opened the second quarter by taking a 10-7 lead over USC with a rushing touchdown.
In a scoring drive that took 7:01, USC blocked two of Gardner Minshew’s passes but gave up 10 yards with a pair of offside penalties. The Cougars were patient against the Trojans, their longest play of the drive a 10-yard pass as they made their way 59 yards down the field for the score.
Washington State got on the board in the middle of the first quarter, with a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza, allowing the Trojans to maintain a 7-3 lead.
Washington State started the seven-yard drive on USC’s 40-yard line, after a personal foul by Damon Johnson during the Trojans’ punt gave the Cougars 15 yards.
But USC’s defense held firm, allowing a two-yard and five-yard completion before blocking Gardner Minshew’s pass and forcing the long field goal attempt, allowing USC to hold onto a lead.
USC (1-2, 0-1) vs. Washington State (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Behind explosive runs from Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, USC powered to the end zone on its opening drive against Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Carr put USC in scoring position when he broke through the Cougars’ defense on USC’s 24-yard line and bolted 50 yards — his longest rush of the season. From there, Malepeai took over with three straight rushes, delivering the Trojans their first touchdown with a three-yard run.
The rushing touchdown was Malepeai’s fourth in his career and gave USC a lead just 2:04 into the game. The Trojans did not attempt any passes on that 75-yard drive.