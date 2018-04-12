WNBA draft: Storm select UCLA's Jordin Canada at No. 5; Sparks take Russian center at No. 11

UCLA point guard Jordin Canada was selected fifth overall by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA draft on Thursday night in New York, the heir apparent to 15-year veteran Sue Bird.
"I can't put it into words... my parents have sacrificed so much for me," said Canada, who led the Bruins to the Elite Eight for only the second time in school history and finished her career in Westwood as the Pac-12 Conference all-time assists leader.
"Sue is a role model to me. I'm going to try to learn and absorb everything she gives to me and take that and run with it."
Canada is UCLA's first top-five pick since guard Noelle Quinn was chosen No. 4 by Minnesota in 2007. The only other Bruins player chosen in the top five was guard Lisa Willis at No. 5 by the Sparks in 2006.
UCLA forward Monique Billings was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream during the second round.
With the 11th pick, the Sparks chose 6-foot-4 Russian center Maria Vadeeva, a 19-year-old who led Dynamo Kursk to the 2017 Euro League championship.
Las Vegas had the No. 1 pick and as expected the Aces chose national player of the year A'ja Wilson from South Carolina.
Indiana chose Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell at No. 2 and Chicago selected Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields at No. 3 and UConn forward Gabby Williams at No. 4.
The rest of the first round: Dallas selected UConn forward Azura Stevens at No. 6; Washington chose Texas guard Ariel Atkins at No. 7; Indiana picked Mississippi State guard Victoria Vivians at No. 8; Connecticut chose Duke guard Lexie Brown at No. 9; New York selected UConn guard Kira Nurse at No. 10 and Phoenix picked Oregon State center Marie Gulich at No. 12.