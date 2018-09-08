WNBA Finals: Jewell Loyd scores 23, Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1

Instead of sulking, Loyd became the leader of an efficient offensive performance from the top team in the league during the regular season. Loyd scored 10 straight points during the second quarter when Seattle took control thanks to a 16-4 run, and combined with Stewart to score 20 of Seattle's first 22 points of the third quarter. Seattle led by as many as 27 in the third quarter and 26 early in the fourth quarter, rolling to the easy victory.