WNBA Finals: Stewart, Storm beat Mystics 75-73 for 2-0 series lead

Stewart went nearly 18 minutes of game time without scoring, but was responsible for six of Seattle's final seven points as the Storm held off Washington's late rally. Seattle led 70-65 after Stewart's hook in the lane with 4:25 left, and was the Storm's last field goal. Washington's Kristi Toliver made two difficult jumpers in the final 90 seconds to keep Washington within one, but the Mystics were unable to get a shot up on their next possession trailing 74-73, when Toliver lost the ball going baseline and a mad scramble led to a jump ball Seattle won.