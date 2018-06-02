Oklahoma eliminates Arizona State at Women's College World Series

Things returned to normal for Paige Parker on Saturday.
The senior threw a two-hitter, and Oklahoma defeated Arizona State 2-0 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series.
Parker entered the week with a career 8-0 World Series record, but she lost to Washington on Thursday despite giving up just one run. Against Arizona State, she threw 78 pitches and struck out seven in a complete game.
“Today was just going out there giving my team a chance to win,” Parker said. “Defense was fantastic today. The last couple of innings I knew I needed to step it up a notch and really go into shutdown mode and try to be efficient today and go after hitters and stay ahead in counts.”
Oklahoma (56-4) will play Florida in an elimination game later in the day. The Sooners have won three of the past five national titles while Florida has won the other two. Oklahoma is trying to join UCLA as the only programs to win three straight national titles.
Oklahoma expects a battle from the second-seeded Gators.
“They're tough,” Parker said. “They're very, very tough. Great pitching staff. Great hitters. Great defense. They're a really tough team.”
Jocelyn Alo's solo homer in the third, her nation-leading 29th of the season, gave Oklahoma a 1-0 lead.
“At the end of the day, I've got to tip my hat,” Arizona State pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez said. “She did her job on my mistake.”
Lea Wodach's RBI single in the sixth put the Sooners up 2-0.
“We were just trying to get another run,” Wodach said. “I know having one run is just always uneasy. You just never think any amount of runs is enough. So I was just trying to go up there and find a way to squeak the ball through, literally squeak it through.”
Juarez lost despite giving up just one run and four hits in four innings. Danielle Gibson and DeNae Chatman were the only Sun Devils with hits.
It was a disappointing end for Arizona State (48-13), which reached the World Series for the first time since 2013.
“You will see us here again,” Juarez said. “We're a really gritty team, and we're excited because we see where we're going.”
Florida State eliminates Georgia
Zoe Casas had two hits and knocked in three runs, and Florida State defeated Georgia 7-2 to stay alive in the Women's College World Series.Meghan King gave up just five hits in a complete game for the Seminoles.
Florida State (53-12) will play Oregon in an elimination game Saturday night.
Casas hit an RBI double in the second inning and a single that knocked in two in the fourth to help the Seminoles jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Georgia (48-13) bounced back in the fifth when Justice Milz tripled to score two, but Florida State tacked on two more when Dani Morgan singled in the bottom of the inning.
Georgia scraped its way into the World Series despite losing ace pitcher Brittany Gray to a right biceps injury for the last half of the season. She led the nation with a 0.48 earned run average and had a 16-1 record before having surgery.