Uruguayan player Jose Batista (6) is shown a red card for a bad tackle one minute into a match against Scotland on June 13, 1986. (Associated Press)

Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez will be relieved about one thing: His third-minute dismissal in the team's opener with Japan on Tuesday at the World Cup isn't the fastest in the tournament's history.

That honor remains in the hands of Uruguay defender Jose Batista, who was shown a red card against Scotland at the 1986 World Cup inside the first minute.

Still, Sanchez is second in the all-time list, and his dismissal means there are now three players in the history of the World Cup who have been sent off inside the first 10 minutes.