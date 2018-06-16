Kasper Schmeichel's slew of saves made Yussuf Poulsen's opportunistic second-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Peru on Saturday at the World Cup.
The victory gave Denmark a crucial advantage in Group C, in which France defeated Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.
Poulsen squeezed his goal between charging Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the left post in the 59th minute after collecting an accurate pass from midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Technology twice helped France at the World Cup on Saturday as the 1998 champions labored to beat a gritty Australia 2-1 in their opening game.
The French team was given a controversial penalty kick, eventually converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 58th minute, after the referee watched the replay of a foul on the sideline.
Paul Pogba later scored the winning goal in the 81st minute, and goal-line technology was used to confirm the ball had crossed the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.
The World Cup opener in Moscow drew a rabid crowd of more than 78,000 Thursday, but the tournament wasn’t as warmly embraced in Yekaterinburg, where Friday’s game between Egypt and Uruguay was watched by wide swaths of empty seats.
Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday at the World Cup.
Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put the 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.
Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change on the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.
Mexican soccer rules in much of the U.S., at least as far as World Cup jersey sales are concerned.
According to a map released by soccer.com, Mexico is the site’s top-selling soccer jersey among teams that qualified for the World Cup in 23 of the 50 states. Not surprisingly, California is one of those states, along with the rest of the southwest portion of the U.S.
Defending champion Germany is the top-seller in seven states.
Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a free kick into his own net in the fifth minute of injury time to gift Iran a 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday at the World Cup.
Only on the field as a 77th-minute substitute, the Morocco striker dived to reach a curling cross from the left, trying to knock it out of play, but headed the ball into the net past goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui.
At a recent World Cup warm-up match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Mexico’s national soccer team was missing one of its biggest stars: Rafael Marquez, the team’s captain and a legendary defender.