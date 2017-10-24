Astros go down quietly in top of third

Top of the third.

Marwin Gonzalez struck out looking on a nasty curveball.

Josh Reddick gets booed heavily as he comes to the plate. He said before Game 1 that he is looking forward the beating the Dodgers because Dodger fans booed him last season.

Reddick singled to right.

Dallas Keuchel (AL teams don't get to use the DH in NL home game) struck out trying to bunt.

George Springer struck out swinging.

Kershaw has five strikeouts through three innings.