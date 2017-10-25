Astros take 5-3 lead on homers by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa

Top of the 10th. Josh Fields now pitching.

Jose Altuve homered to left-center, giving the Astros a 4-3 lead.

Carlos Correa then homered to even deeper left. Astros 5, Dodgers 3.

Yuli Gurriel then doubled to left-center.

And that's it for Fields. Nice outing.

Tony Cingrani now pitching. Yasmani Grandal at catcher. Logan Forsythe moves to first.

Brian McCann flied to center.

Marwin Gonzalez was walked intentionally.

Josh Reddick grounded into a 1-6-3 double play.

Astros 5, Dodgers 3.