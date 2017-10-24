Behind the scenes on Jose Altuve's strikeout

After Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to left off of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to tie the score, 1-1, plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called Jose Altuve out on strikes.

Altuve had started his walk to first base after a 3-and-2 pitch he thought missed, but Cuzzi called him back. The Houston second baseman then demonstrated to Cuzzi that the first pitch of his at-bat was high and the last pitch low.

MLB’s PITCHf/x technology judged the first pitch a strike, at the top of the zone, and the last pitch a ball below the zone. Because he is baseball’s smallest player at a listed 5-6, Altuve’s zone is notoriously difficult to discern.

Through four innings, Kershaw has eight strikeouts, four of them looking.