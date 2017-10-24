Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw's dominance leads Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Astros in Game 1
Sports

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11. Game 2 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.


Connecting the Cal State Fullerton dots in the World Series

Kevin Baxter
Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor (3) congratulates Justin Turner after he hit a two-run home run against the Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor (3) congratulates Justin Turner after he hit a two-run home run against the Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Turner’s home run in the sixth inning was the second World Series homer by a Cal State Fullerton product and both came in games involved the Houston Astros – significant since Houston is playing in just its second World Series.

Mike Lamb, who played at Fullerton from 1995-97, homered against the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 Fall Classic. But that’s not the only thing Turner and Lamb share: both also played on NCAA championship teams with the Titans, Lamb in 1995 and Turner in 2004.

Turner also homered in the College World Series in 2003, when the Titans fell in the semifinals.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
86°