Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11. Game 2 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.
Connecting the Cal State Fullerton dots in the World Series
|Kevin Baxter
Justin Turner’s home run in the sixth inning was the second World Series homer by a Cal State Fullerton product and both came in games involved the Houston Astros – significant since Houston is playing in just its second World Series.
Mike Lamb, who played at Fullerton from 1995-97, homered against the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 Fall Classic. But that’s not the only thing Turner and Lamb share: both also played on NCAA championship teams with the Titans, Lamb in 1995 and Turner in 2004.
Turner also homered in the College World Series in 2003, when the Titans fell in the semifinals.