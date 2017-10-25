He might not be dressed to the nines, but with festive top hat he's ready for Game 2

Benjamin Rodriguez sports his Dodger Blue top hat before Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

It felt, to Benjamin Rodriguez, like the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime sort of day. Here he was, 70 years old and feeling like a kid again at Dodger Stadium before Game 2 of the World Series.

The sweaty crowd bustled around him, jockeying for space in ungodly lines to buy World Series merchandise.

Standing to the side while his son-in-law braved the scrum to get a new hat and some shirts, Rodriguez wore a Dodger Blue top hat.

Like Abraham Lincoln, he said. He’d always admired the 16th president and felt inspired to buy a top hat after seeing the movie “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.”

It was the definition of bling, with a jeweled LA in front, a Dodgers patch on top, game pins on all sides and a string of tiny lights wrapped around it.

There were American and California flag patches on each side and, inside, a patch showing the flag of Mexico, where he was born.

“I’m a hat guy,” he said, laughing. He’s got Panama hats, some Stetsons. Another top hat, black, covered in pins. When he first got the top hats, he wasn’t immediately sure when he could wear them in public, but inspiration quickly struck.

“I thought, damn it, I’m going to make it a Dodgers hat!” said the retired carpenter and Whittier resident. At the stadium, everyone seems to want a photo with him.

Rodriguez — who also wore a jersey with a baseball patch that said “Fan Since 1958 — grew up near the stadium, on Baxter Street. He used to ride his bike to the top of the hill to watch the stadium being built at Chavez Ravine.

There were bulldozers and scurrying workers everywhere.

“It looked like an ant hill,” he said.

When the stadium opened, they would let kids in for free in the seventh inning. He went to a lot of games.

“Growing up and being this close, its part of my heritage,” he said of Dodger Stadium. “It’s my stomping grounds.”

He recently celebrated a birthday with his family.

“They asked me what I want for my birthday,” he said. “I told them I want a championship.”