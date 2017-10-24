Justin Verlander reveals his approach for batting in the postseason

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch excitedly relayed to reporters Tuesday that Justin Verlander had knocked a home run during the team's Monday batting-practice session. Verlander did not feel the same way about the prospect of hitting during his start in Game 2 of the World Series, Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

“Hitting, it's fun during the regular season,” Verlander said. “You kind of get to break up the monotony a little bit. We have fun with it. But the World Series is a different animal. You can change the outcome of the game whether you get a bunt down or whether you can squeak out a hit.”

Because of that, Verlander said, the Astros’ pitchers were at a “pretty severe disadvantage” as compared to the Dodgers’, who hit in most of their starts this year. He said he was therefore going to take a steadfastly simple approach to his Wednesday opportunities.

“I'm not going to try to get a home run,” Verlander said. “I hope I'm 0-for-0 with four sac bunts. That's the ideal plan. But I guess when you're up there, if the situation calls for it, you try to do the best you can.”

Verlander produced one single in six plate appearances this season. In 53 career plate appearances, he has singled four times, never walked, and never managed an extra-base hit.