With 11 strikeouts, Kershaw nears career high

With 11 strikeouts in Game 1 of the World Series, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had complete command of the strike zone against Houston.

In doing so, the Dodgers left-hander approached his career high of 15 strikeouts in a game — something he's done twice.

In addition to Game 1 on Tuesday, Kershaw has struck out 11 batters in two previous postseason games: against the Mets in the 2015 NLDS and against the Nationals in the 2016 NLDS.