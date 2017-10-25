Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 for the Astros

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch on Wednesday announced he will start Lance McCullers in Friday's third game of the World Series.



McCullers will take the mound at Minute Maid Park, where he fired four scoreless innings to close out the the Astros' Game 7 victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. He threw 24 consecutive curveballs to finish that performance, and afterward excitedly proclaimed he proved he was back to being the dominant pitcher he had been before a mid-season injury.



The 24-year-old right-hander, signed with bonus money the Astros created by drafting Carlos Correa first overall in 2012, wields that sharp curveball and a 95-mph fastball.



Houston will start veteran right-hander Charlie Morton in the fourth game, scheduled for Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Morton threw the first five innings of the Astros' Game 7 victory before giving way to McCullers.



"Those are two guys that we really believe in," Hinch said. "The order is kind of what it is. It opens up Lance a little more in Game 6 and 7, if we can get that far, and if we don't clinch before that or if they don't clinch before that."



Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander would start the fifth and sixth games of this series, if it gets there.