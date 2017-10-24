World Series live: Dodgers vs. Astros

In their first appearance since 1988, the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will take on one-time Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.
Roberts vs. Hinch: Friends square off as managers in the World Series
|Andy McCullough
In the fall of 2015, as he prepared to interview for the post as Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts reached out to a friends and mentors for advice. One of the men he contacted was A.J. Hinch, who had just completed his first season managing the Houston Astros.
Hinch understood the dynamics of running a baseball club for a sabermetrically inclined front office. The Astros had risen from the ashes under the leadership of general manager Jeff Luhnow. Hinch operated as a translator for the information as it flowed from the front office to the diamond. Hinch figured the Dodgers’ baseball operations department of Andrew Friedman would seek a similar figure in a manager.
"He had a feel for Andrew and the guys, and was gauging my openness to analytics," Roberts said. "He just wanted to make sure that knowing these guys, I knew it was really important."
Roberts heeded the message. He got the job. And nearly two years later, he prepared to duel with his friend Hinch in the World Series, which will begin Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Tommy Lasorda is ready for one more World Series title
|Bill Shaikin
There had been a camera trained on Tommy Lasorda, no surprise to anyone who followed the Dodgers with even the slightest degree of interest.
Kirk Gibson blew off an immediate interview on the field, disappearing down the dugout steps. So NBC cut to the replays, with the two images that endure to this day.
Gibson jerked his right elbow backward, twice, as he rounded second base.
"Watch Lasorda," said Joe Garagiola, the NBC analyst.
And there was Lasorda, the manager, thrusting both arms toward the sky, deliriously taking a couple of steps onto the field, throwing up his arms again, hopping and skipping and huffing and puffing, his arms going up and down every couple of steps as if he were a marionette.
When Clayton Kershaw delivers the first pitch of the World Series on Tuesday, it will mark 29 years, eight days, 20 hours and about 30 minutes since the Gibson home run, that legendary exclamation point on Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Not that Los Angeles has been counting.
From Gibson to Turner: The life-changing power of sports in a city's collective memory
|Dylan Hernandez
When I think about Kirk Gibson’s famous World Series home run, I don’t visualize Gibson pumping his fist or hear Vin Scully’s perfect call.
I picture my father.
The Dodgers’ long-awaited return to the World Series has resulted in a series of retrospective stories and columns, Bill Plaschke relaying a behinds-the scenes reconstruction of Gibson’s home run from Game 1 of the 1988 Series and me revisiting Orel Hershiser’s legendary season.
The legacy of that season extends beyond that, however. It was as much about the people embracing in the stands and the celebrations that erupted in households around Southern California.
Households like mine.
The Dodgers' road to the World Series: highlights from the NLCS
|L.A. Times staff
The Dodgers defeated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs, four games to one, in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. Here’s what happened:
GAME 1: Dodgers 5, Chicago 2
Headline: Chris Taylor delivers decisive hit in Dodgers' 5-2 victory over Cubs
Andy McCullough: On the first night of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers overcame a somnolent start and the psychic blow of losing their All-Star shortstop to capture a 5-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead in front of a sold-out crowd of 54,289 at Dodger Stadium. Unbowed by the absence of Corey Seager, the lineup outlasted Cubs starter Jose Quintana and bullied the Cubs bullpen. They turned a foreboding afternoon into a blissful night.
The Dodgers' road to the World Series: highlights from the NLDS
|L.A. Times staff
The Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series. Here’s what happened:
GAME 1: Dodgers 9, Arizona 5
Headline: Dodgers regain their summer swagger
Andy McCullough: In the first game of the first round of 2017 playoffs, the Dodgers pulped the Diamondbacks in a 9-5 victory, galvanized a crowd of 54,707 at Dodger Stadium and re-staked their claim for National League preeminence.
Jose Altuve, all 5 feet 6 inches of him, stands tall for the Astros
|Pedro Moura
As long and pronounced as the path has been, the Houston Astros’ ascent to the World Series was expected. Three years ago, Sports Illustrated proclaimed them the 2017 World Series champions. Before the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers co-opted it, the organization popularized the phrase “trust the process” — after their attendance fell by half, players griped and embarrassments abounded.
Still, their strategy was clear: They'd collect first-round talents, play them together, and win with a payroll less than that of other big-market rivals. After three pitiful years, they have been good since 2015, and now they are on the cusp of a championship.
But the chief reason the Astros are where they are today is not because of a product of that rebuilding process. It is because of a slight, 5-foot-6 second baseman who signed for $15,000 four general managers ago and was a long shot to make the major leagues.
Jeff Luhnow, the Astros’ current general manager, remembers the first time he saw Jose Altuve play. It was the summer of 2008, in the Appalachian League, when Altuve was 18 and Luhnow was the St. Louis Cardinals’ vice president of scouting and player development.
Altuve was small, sure, but he also repeatedly put bat to ball, and he was a fiery competitor. Luhnow liked him.
Yasiel Puig has starred in a one-man reality show this postseason
|Andy McCullough
The red light of a television camera beckoned, and so Yasiel Puig obliged. He unclenched his jaws and unfurled the hardest-working muscle on the 2017 Dodgers. As the team celebrated bouncing the Chicago Cubs out of the National League Championship Series last week, Puig wagged his tongue for the viewers in Los Angeles before issuing a proclamation.
"Four more," Puig said. "Four more."
He meant victories, the number necessary to secure the Dodgers’ first World Series championship since 1988. Along the way, there assuredly will be more than four shots of Puig flashing his tongue.
Conceived in a moment of exuberance after a first-round triple, it has become a signature gesture of this postseason. The television broadcasts showed Puig wagging his tongue in the dugout ad nauseam. After a triple in the NLCS, straight-laced Chris Taylor lolled his tongue. On the mound at Wrigley Field after Game 5, the Dodgers gathered for a team picture with their tongues out.
Dodgers vs. Astros: How the teams match up for the World Series
|Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here's a look at how the teams match up:
Projected lineups
POS.; DODGERS; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT
C; Austin Barnes; .289; 8; 38; Started four of five games in NLCS, displacing Yasmani Grandal.
1B; Cody Bellinger; 2.67; 39; 97; Still dangerous, even in slumps, with two playoff homers.
An active Corey Seager is happy to be back
|Bill Shaikin
On Sunday, for the first time in almost two weeks, Corey Seager was an active baseball player. He took batting practice. He took ground balls. He took a seat before a group of reporters, happily.
"I haven't smiled in a while," Seager said. "It's nice to smile again."
The back strain that sidelined Seager for the National League Championship Series appears healed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he is “very confident” Seager will be back at shortstop for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.
"He said he felt as good he has in weeks," Roberts said.
Seager remained in Los Angeles for treatment while the Dodgers were in Chicago for the final three games of the NLCS. He has moved out of his summer rental home, so he watched the Dodgers clinch their World Series berth from a Los Angeles hotel room.
Dodgers' berth in World Series enhances Orel Hershiser's legacy
|Dylan Hernandez
There will never be another Bulldog. If that wasn't clear already, it is now.
So much for the idea that Orel Hershiser’s place in Dodgers history would be diminished when the franchise made its long-awaited return to the World Series.
If anything, the opposite has happened. The well-rounded strength of these Dodgers has served as a reminder of what their predecessors 29 years ago were lacking, of the incredible heights Hershiser had to reach to make them champions in 1988.
Instead of being reduced to historical footnotes, his accomplishments are more awe-inspiring than they have ever been. The starts on abbreviated rest. The complete games. The absolute dominance.
Hershiser, 59, feels uncomfortable about this kind of talk.
Before Kirk Gibson's famous homer, he had to swing along with Mitch
|Bill Plaschke
You've marveled at the swing, laughed at the brake lights, cheered with the fist pumps.
During the 28 years the Dodgers were absent from the World Series, you think you have watched every second of the greatest moment from the last time they were here, from the video of Kirk Gibson’s 1988 walk-off home run that inspired a championship.
The play has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube. The call from Vin Scully has been committed to memory. The photograph of Tommy Lasorda running out of the dugout with his arms raised has been framed and immortalized.
You think you've seen all of it.
But now that they’re finally back in the World Series beginning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, there is something else you should know before your vision moves beyond the most enduring sports play in this city’s history.
You never saw the batboy.