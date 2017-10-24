World Series live: Dodgers vs. Astros

In their first appearance since 1988, the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will take on one-time Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.
Follow along here for all the pre-game action and live updates during the game from Times reporters Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough.
Vin Scully is in the house!
|Houston Mitchell
Bill Plaschke's prediction: Dodgers in five
|Bill Plaschke
The temperature feels like it’s 120 degrees here at Dodger Stadium, but the Dodgers are even hotter.
While Houston Astros have gone through both the legendary Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to advance to this World Series, they won’t be able to scale Dodger history.
The Dodgers will win this series in five games, and it might not even feel that close.
The Astros baseball-best offense will be no match for the Dodgers deep starting pitching and historically good bullpen. The Dodgers offense will wear out the Astros pitching like it wore out the staffs of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.
Clayton Kershaw has waited a lifetime for this moment, he’s not going to blow it tonight in Game 1. The other three Dodger starters have been as good as anybody the Astros have faced in this postseason.
Then once those starters get through six innings, they can confidently give the ball to a bullpen that is on a 23-inning scoreless streak and actually held the Chicago Cubs hitless in one 29 at-bat stretch in the National League Championship Series. Kenley Jansen took less money to return to the Dodgers for this, he and his fellow relievers are not going to suddenly be intimidated on this stage.
The Dodgers offense will make the two front-line, Cy-Young winning Astros starters work like they’ve never worked this October. Opposing pitchers have thrown more than 50 more pitches per game than the Dodgers, whose offense will be relentlessly patient and picky.
And once they get to the Astros bullpen, well, who is going get Houston it’s final six outs? Can their inconsistent bullpen count on anyone?
Dodgers in five, and it starts tonight.
Justin Verlander reveals his approach for batting in the postseason
|Pedro Moura
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch excitedly relayed to reporters Tuesday that Justin Verlander had knocked a home run during the team's Monday batting-practice session. Verlander did not feel the same way about the prospect of hitting during his start in Game 2 of the World Series, Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
“Hitting, it's fun during the regular season,” Verlander said. “You kind of get to break up the monotony a little bit. We have fun with it. But the World Series is a different animal. You can change the outcome of the game whether you get a bunt down or whether you can squeak out a hit.”
Because of that, Verlander said, the Astros’ pitchers were at a “pretty severe disadvantage” as compared to the Dodgers’, who hit in most of their starts this year. He said he was therefore going to take a steadfastly simple approach to his Wednesday opportunities.
“I'm not going to try to get a home run,” Verlander said. “I hope I'm 0-for-0 with four sac bunts. That's the ideal plan. But I guess when you're up there, if the situation calls for it, you try to do the best you can.”
Verlander produced one single in six plate appearances this season. In 53 career plate appearances, he has singled four times, never walked, and never managed an extra-base hit.
Will these two (one an Astros fan, one a Dodgers fan) remain friends?
|Kevin Baxter
Armando Morales had more of a rooting interest than most in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. If the Astros won his friend, Gilbert Valenzuela, a die-hard Astro fan, promised to buy two tickets to Tuesday’s opening game of the World Series, paying off a bet the two men made during the all-star break.
It turned out to be a costly bet for Valenzuela, who paid $1,800 for two seats on the reserved level, high above the right-field line.
“He was supposed to pay for parking. But he’s too cheap,” Valenzuela, who drove over from Las Vegas, complained with a nod toward his friend.
“I’m here for free,” said Morales, 40, of Rancho Cucamonga.
Morales was wearing a crisp white Fernando Valenzuela jersey while Valenzuela was wearing a throwback Jeff Bagwell Astro jersey. The two promised to remain civil and shake hands, no matter how the game goes.
“But it doesn’t matter,” Morales said. “Cause the Dodgers are going to win.”
A couple of sections over, Daryl Wade was part of a group of 125 Astro employees who were guests of the team at Tuesday’s game. The entire group was decked out in Astro orange, making the section look like a pumpkin patch.
“There’s a whole other group coming tomorrow,” said Wade, who runs the Astros’ youth academy.
The heat doesn't stop these Dodger fans
|Hailey Branson-Potts
It was more than four hours before Game 1 of the World Series, 103 degrees, and there they stood, lining up already at the corner of Stadium Way and Vin Scully Avenue.
They are the diehards. The people who love the Dodgers. And even the people who just love baseball, that slow-moving game they grew up with and hope their kids cherish, too.
Gaby Baez, a longshoreman from Torrance, stood with her 26-year-old son, Edward LaFouge, and her 12-year-old nephew, Ricky Martinez. They were sweating in the morning heat but said they didn’t mind, especially when it came to seeing history.
“This is nothing! I live in Las Vegas!” said LaFouge, a kinesiology student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who flew in this morning to catch the game.
“In other states, it’s cold and raining,” Baez said. “I guess this is what we pay for, to live in California. I’d rather be hot than cold.”
All three wore brand-new World Series t-shirts. Baez wiped the tears of joy out of her eyes and went and bought them as soon as the Dodgers clinched the National League Division Series in Chicago last week.
Baez has been bringing both boys to the stadium since they were toddlers. She grew up in L.A. and came to games as a kid.
“They’re just — the Dodgers,” she said, trying to find the words for why she loves them so. “We’ve been through a lot of disappointments together.”
She loves that the experience of going to the ballgame and the stadium itself are so much the same as in her youth. The biggest difference, she said, is the security, the feeling like you’re going through the airport, walking through metal detectors and having your bags checked.
LaFouge, who’s studying to be an athletic trainer, said he’s waited 26 years — his whole life — for this game. He watched some of the Astros and Yankees games with a fraternity brother who lives in New York. If the Yankees had won, they wouldn’t have talked to each other for a week, he said, laughing.
Martinez, a 7th grader, got to skip class today.
“Today’s a holiday!” Baez said. “I told him no school today.”
He just grinned. He was very happy.
Danny Rochester, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., stood next to them, in a Rochester Red Wings Minor League jersey.
Asked why he was attending the game, he said, “Baseball. I’ve always wanted to go to a World Series game.”
He loves everything about the game. The fans, the roar of the crowd. The history.
“It’s America’s pastime,” he said.
World Series Game 1 is all about Clayton Kershaw
|Dylan Hernandez
It’s still about Clayton Kershaw. Of course, it’s still about Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers might not need him to go full Bulldog and pitch all nine innings in Game 1 of the World Series, but they need him to win.
It’s hard to envision the Dodgers taking this series without a victory in a game started by Kershaw.
There are really no excuses. Unlike the previous four postseasons, Kershaw hasn’t been called on to start on short rest. He will enter this game on his regular five-day cycle and he hasn’t pitched more than 6 1/3 innings in each of his three playoff starts. He threw 100 or fewer pitches in each of them.
The Astros' lineup is better than either of the two lineups Kershaw previously faced this postseason, but he’s paid the big bucks to win games like this.
The Dodgers have constructed their roster in a way that decreases their reliance on Kershaw. Now, it’s up to Kershaw to repay the team by doing what is asked of him, which is to pitch five or six solid innings.
The world has changed since 1988
|Kevin Baxter
A lot has happened since Oct. 16, 1988, the last time Dodger Stadium played host to a World Series game:
Technology: The internet, the cellphone, satellite TV, the Xbox, email, DVDs and the GPS were all invented or popularized.
Presidents: The chief resident at the White House went from a movie star in Ronald Reagan to a reality TV star in Donald Trump.
Celebrities: Since Oct. 16, 1988, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kylie (and Kendall) Jenner, Neymar, Jennifer Lawrence and 12 of the players on the Dodger roster were born.
Music: The No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 40 went from Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind of Love” to “Rockstar” by Post Malone.
Sports: The U.S. staged a World Cup and both the Winter and Summer Olympics; the English Premier League was formed; and the NHL expanded to 31 teams.
People: The U.S. population grew by 81 million to more than 325 million.
Conflict: The U.S. fought two wars in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.
Baseball: Twenty-three teams – including four that didn’t exist in 1988 – have played host to World Series games.
Dodgers leave outfielder Curtis Granderson off World Series roster
|Andy McCullough
After eight strikeouts in 15 postseason at-bats, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson has been left off the World Series roster. The team made a pair of switches from their National League Championship Series roster, removing Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer, while adding shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Brandon McCarthy.
Seager missed the series against the Cubs due to a lower back sprain. The Dodgers kept utility infielder Charlie Culberson, who hit .455 in Seager’s place, on the World Series roster. A lack of left-handed relievers in Houston’s bullpen reduces the viability of Farmer, a right-handed hitter.
McCarthy has not pitched since Oct. 1 and has appeared in only five games since the All-Star Break.
Here is the roster breakdown: