George Springer hits a two-run homer off of Brandon McCarthy to take a two-run lead as Houston tries to even series against Dodgers.
Marwin Gonzalez homers to left to tie score in top of the ninth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the ninth. Kenley Jansen pitching.
Marwin Gonzalez homered to left-center, tying the score.
Josh Reddick popped to first.
Carlos Beltran, batting for Joe Musgrove, flied to center.
George Springer doubled down the left-field line.
Two out, man on second.
Alex Bregman grounded to short.
Dodgers 3, Astros 3.