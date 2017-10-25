Sports

George Springer hits a two-run homer off of Brandon McCarthy to take a two-run lead as Houston tries to even series against Dodgers.



Marwin Gonzalez homers to left to tie score in top of the ninth

Bottom of the ninth. Kenley Jansen pitching.

Marwin Gonzalez homered to left-center, tying the score.

Josh Reddick popped to first.

Carlos Beltran, batting for Joe Musgrove, flied to center.

George Springer doubled down the left-field line.

Two out, man on second.

Alex Bregman grounded to short.

Dodgers 3, Astros 3.

