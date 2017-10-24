Not too surprisingly, Josh Reddick gets loudly booed; here's why

Fifty feet from home plate, Jose Altuve’s bat hit ground. The baseball touched down 314 feet farther, in the third row of right-field seats. He had swung hard, and he had not let go. The smallest man on the field carried his weapon until he was certain that his home run was a home run, that his Houston Astros had a two-run lead in the fifth inning, that their season was a step closer to lasting at least another week.

Then, he flipped it. He flipped it with so much joy, and a bit of vengeance.

"I didn't know what to do," Altuve said. “I was just running. But that bat flip was for my team. I love my team.”

Buoyed by their star and two standout pitching performances, the Astros shut out the New York Yankees, 4-0, on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, surviving a hardscrabble American League Championship Series and securing their spot in the 2017 World Series.

Several Astros said Altuve's celebration was meant as a response to Yankee reliever Tommy Kahnle's fist pumps as he walked off the mound earlier in this series.

“He got beat, and he showed him up a little bit,” said right fielder Josh Reddick, a trade-deadline acquisition by the Dodgers last season. “There’s nothing wrong with that. We felt like he was showing us up over there at Yankee Stadium.”