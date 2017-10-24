The heat doesn't stop these Dodger fans

It was more than four hours before Game 1 of the World Series, 103 degrees, and there they stood, lining up already at the corner of Stadium Way and Vin Scully Avenue.

They are the diehards. The people who love the Dodgers. And even the people who just love baseball, that slow-moving game they grew up with and hope their kids cherish, too.

Gaby Baez, a longshoreman from Torrance, stood with her 26-year-old son, Edward LaFouge, and her 12-year-old nephew, Ricky Martinez. They were sweating in the morning heat but said they didn’t mind, especially when it came to seeing history.

“This is nothing! I live in Las Vegas!” said LaFouge, a kinesiology student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who flew in this morning to catch the game.

“In other states, it’s cold and raining,” Baez said. “I guess this is what we pay for, to live in California. I’d rather be hot than cold.”

All three wore brand-new World Series t-shirts. Baez wiped the tears of joy out of her eyes and went and bought them as soon as the Dodgers clinched the National League Division Series in Chicago last week.

Baez has been bringing both boys to the stadium since they were toddlers. She grew up in L.A. and came to games as a kid.

“They’re just — the Dodgers,” she said, trying to find the words for why she loves them so. “We’ve been through a lot of disappointments together.”

She loves that the experience of going to the ballgame and the stadium itself are so much the same as in her youth. The biggest difference, she said, is the security, the feeling like you’re going through the airport, walking through metal detectors and having your bags checked.

LaFouge, who’s studying to be an athletic trainer, said he’s waited 26 years — his whole life — for this game. He watched some of the Astros and Yankees games with a fraternity brother who lives in New York. If the Yankees had won, they wouldn’t have talked to each other for a week, he said, laughing.

Martinez, a 7th grader, got to skip class today.

“Today’s a holiday!” Baez said. “I told him no school today.”

He just grinned. He was very happy.

Danny Rochester, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., stood next to them, in a Rochester Red Wings Minor League jersey.

Asked why he was attending the game, he said, “Baseball. I’ve always wanted to go to a World Series game.”

He loves everything about the game. The fans, the roar of the crowd. The history.

“It’s America’s pastime,” he said.