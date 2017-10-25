These Elysian Valley friends continue to gather for Dodgers games

Friends Rick Ortiz, left, Ricardo Jaquez and Marco Villa cheer in the Gold Room during Game 2.

Ricardo Jaquez grew up in Frogtown, back when it was called Elysian Valley.

He and his pals would ride their bikes up the hill, through Echo Park to Dodger Stadium and pay $3 to sit in the left field pavilion for games.

When Kirk Gibson hit his famous home run, Jaquez was sitting on the floor of his grandmother’s living room at her home on Benedict Street near the Los Angeles River, watching on her big wooden television.

Over the years he collected autographs from Tommy Lasorda, Orel Hershiser and Mike Piazza, the latter a week before he was traded.

That jersey is sitting at his home in Ft. Hood, Texas, along with four seats from Dodger Stadium he bought online when they renovated the place.

The 38-year-old left Los Angeles to enlist in the U.S. Army and works in the corporate office of a brake check firm near Ft. Hood. But he comes to opening day every year to meet up with his friends from Elysian Valley, which sits along the Los Angeles River basin directly below the hills of Elysian Park.

He got seats in the loge section for World Series Game 1 and lost his voice as he yelled through the night.

“Best day of my life,” he said. “The stadium was electric. I had goosebumps for four hours after.”

Standing inside the Gold Room on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday night, even his hoarse voice didn’t stop him from erupting in cheers as Joc Pederson and Corey Seager hit home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

He and his crew from the old neighborhood high-fived and leaped into each other’s arms as the Dodgers took the lead.

His childhood friend, 34-year-old Janelle Marin, likens their gatherings for Dodgers games to family reunions.

They all share memories of the neighborhood that are tied to Dodger Stadium.

“We’d take a hike up the hill, and it'd be like going on a mission,” she said.

“Now I’ll take an Uber,” her older sister, Melissa, said with a laugh.

“It is so special, because people would come from all over L.A. to see the Dodgers,” Janelle said, “but for us it was home.”

The crew of friends hugged as the night went on and recalled childhood memories as Jaquez tried to convince the crew to come to Texas for the next few games.

But that’s all in the future.

The immediate needs were all that consumes them: The Dodgers need to score a run in the bottom of the ninth after the Astros tied the score, 3-3, in the eighth inning.

Then Jaquez needs to get some sleep and grab a sausage, egg and chili cheeseburger at Tommy’s before he catches his plane home.