These two were not going to miss 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to see a World Series game
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Heather Tomaszewski and Kellie Dade sat at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, marveling at the fact that they will forever be able to say they attended a World Series.
“We were talking it over, and saying this is like the equivalent of a wedding day,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s that kind of life staple.”
The two friends from Simi Valley — neither of whom is married — weren’t even born the last time the Dodgers played in a World Series. Tomaszewski is 23; Dade, 24.
“This is just so crazy to me,” Dade said. “We looked at these tickets as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“I would never forgive myself if I hadn’t come,” Tomaszewski added.
Tomaszewski watched the first few innings of Game 1 on TV Tuesday, but then the graduate student at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks had class.
“I’m going to be a teacher,” she said, “so I know all the tricks.”
She had her smartphone propped up in a book, with the MLB app keeping her updated on the game. Other students were doing the same, she said, laughing.