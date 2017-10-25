These two were not going to miss 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to see a World Series game

Heather Tomaszewski and Kellie Dade arrived early for Game 2 to take in the view.

Heather Tomaszewski and Kellie Dade sat at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, marveling at the fact that they will forever be able to say they attended a World Series.

“We were talking it over, and saying this is like the equivalent of a wedding day,” Tomaszewski said. “It’s that kind of life staple.”

The two friends from Simi Valley — neither of whom is married — weren’t even born the last time the Dodgers played in a World Series. Tomaszewski is 23; Dade, 24.

“This is just so crazy to me,” Dade said. “We looked at these tickets as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“I would never forgive myself if I hadn’t come,” Tomaszewski added.

Tomaszewski watched the first few innings of Game 1 on TV Tuesday, but then the graduate student at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks had class.

“I’m going to be a teacher,” she said, “so I know all the tricks.”

She had her smartphone propped up in a book, with the MLB app keeping her updated on the game. Other students were doing the same, she said, laughing.