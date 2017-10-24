They're drinking in the World Series atmosphere with other Dodgers fans

Cousins Jonathan and Jose Arangoa watch Game 1 of the World Series at The Down and Out bar in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Arangoa sat 10 feet in front of the ceiling-high projector screen Tuesday at The Down and Out bar in downtown Los Angeles waiting for the World Series to start.

Arangoa, a native Angeleno who now lives in Phoenix, flew in just to watch Game 1 in the heart of Dodger Nation. He sat clad in his brand new World Series lid, with a Blue Moon and a Dodger Dog before him. He been there since 11:30 a.m.

“I wasn’t even born in 1988, I was born in 1991,” he said. “I’ve never seen this. I wanted to be around my fellow Dodger fans, the ones who bleed blue.”

He was born in Los Angeles but moved when he was 5, so his earliest memories of the Dodgers are fuzzy — games he’d see when he visited L.A. and eventually when they’d see games in Phoenix.

The memories since then have been bittersweet: losing the NL Championship Series in five games to the Phillies in 2008 and their playoff woes the last few years.

This year has felt different for Arangoa, watching the Dodgers and Diamondbacks battle all year and into the postseason.

“Seeing them beat the D-Backs at home was so awesome,” he said. “Just enjoying the sorrow, the pain.”

The 26-year-old auto body shop worker sat with his cousin Jose, giddy at the possibilities the next few games hold.

“These guys are a brotherhood, a real team of hard workers,” he said. “It’s dope the way they work up the pitch count every at-bat.”

Kevin and Karla Torres, 38 and 36, sat a row behind the cousins, nursing Modelos.

“Not many of us remember,” Kevin Torres said.

The couple from Commerce were just kids when the Dodgers were last in the World Series. They both became fans thanks in large part to Fernando Valenzuela.

His celebrity made games a family event for many Latinos and both have fond memories of going to games when they were kids. Karla, now a manager for a food services company, vividly remembers once going to the game with her dad and two sisters one Father’s Day. Now it’s a family tradition.

Kevin, who works in the information technology field, is happy the Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic. His parents and grandparents still can’t stop talking about the 1981 or 1988 championships.

He wants to make memories of his own this fall.

“It’s awesome for the younger generation,” he said. “The Dodgers are back where they are supposed to be.”