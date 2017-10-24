They're two cool customers and not worried about a close game

Natchez Fowler, left, and Shaun Koplow watch Game 1 of the World Series from The Down and Out bar patio.

Shaun Koplow, 33, and Natchez Fowler, 27, leaned back on the patio of The Down and Out bar In downtown Los Angeles and took drags of their cigarettes. The score was tied, 1-1, after Alex Bergman hit a home run off Clayton Kershaw.

“I’m not scared,” Koplow said.

“Yea, I’m not scared,” Fowler responded. “We just need to get to their bullpen and we will be fine.”

Koplow, who runs the record label Anticon around the block, has fuzzy memories of the 1988 World Series. Fowler, a court reporter, has none. Both are new to the stress of the hometown team in the World Series.

The Los Angeles they grew up in revolves around Kobe and Shaq, not the Fall Classic. Both were denizens of Staples Center.

But they have slowly morphed into Dodgers fanatics.

“This year, this team has been so much different than last year,” Fowler said.