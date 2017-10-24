Tommy Lasorda is ready for one more World Series title

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda congratulates Enrique Hernandez after the utility man hit three home runs during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

There had been a camera trained on Tommy Lasorda, no surprise to anyone who followed the Dodgers with even the slightest degree of interest.

Kirk Gibson blew off an immediate interview on the field, disappearing down the dugout steps. So NBC cut to the replays, with the two images that endure to this day.

Gibson jerked his right elbow backward, twice, as he rounded second base.

"Watch Lasorda," said Joe Garagiola, the NBC analyst.

And there was Lasorda, the manager, thrusting both arms toward the sky, deliriously taking a couple of steps onto the field, throwing up his arms again, hopping and skipping and huffing and puffing, his arms going up and down every couple of steps as if he were a marionette.

When Clayton Kershaw delivers the first pitch of the World Series on Tuesday, it will mark 29 years, eight days, 20 hours and about 30 minutes since the Gibson home run, that legendary exclamation point on Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Not that Los Angeles has been counting.