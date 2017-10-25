Tony Watson escapes one-on, one-out jam with one pitch

Top of the sixth.

Carlos Correa singled to left.

Yuli Gurriel popped to the catcher.

And that's it for Kenta Maeda. Tony Watson is coming into the game.

On his first pitch, Brian McCann grounded into the shift. Justin Turner, who was playing where the second baseman usually plays, grabbed it and threw to Corey Seager at short for the force. Seager threw to first to complete the double play.