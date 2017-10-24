Will these two (one an Astros fan, one a Dodgers fan) remain friends?

Armando Morales had more of a rooting interest than most in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. If the Astros won his friend, Gilbert Valenzuela, a die-hard Astro fan, promised to buy two tickets to Tuesday’s opening game of the World Series, paying off a bet the two men made during the all-star break.

It turned out to be a costly bet for Valenzuela, who paid $1,800 for two seats on the reserved level, high above the right-field line.

“He was supposed to pay for parking. But he’s too cheap,” Valenzuela, who drove over from Las Vegas, complained with a nod toward his friend.

“I’m here for free,” said Morales, 40, of Rancho Cucamonga.

Morales was wearing a crisp white Fernando Valenzuela jersey while Valenzuela was wearing a throwback Jeff Bagwell Astro jersey. The two promised to remain civil and shake hands, no matter how the game goes.

“But it doesn’t matter,” Morales said. “Cause the Dodgers are going to win.”

A couple of sections over, Daryl Wade was part of a group of 125 Astro employees who were guests of the team at Tuesday’s game. The entire group was decked out in Astro orange, making the section look like a pumpkin patch.

“There’s a whole other group coming tomorrow,” said Wade, who runs the Astros’ youth academy.