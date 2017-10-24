World Series brings fond memories of late father for this Dodgers fan

Ronnie Medina held up a sign with the World Series logo, the Dodgers logo and the words “I Am Here.”

Medina, 49, still couldn’t believe it, even as he stood in the stadium, surrounded by sweaty, excited Dodgers fans.

He was a kid who skipped school, hopped on a city bus and attended the parade for the 1981 World Series-winning Dodgers. And now he was here, in person, soaking it in.

The Dodgers will always remind Medina of his late father.

“I don’t have my dad anymore, but I feel like this is my connection to him,” he said.

His dad worked for a gas company downtown. When Medina reached 5th grade, he got to make his way to the stadium alone. His dad would meet him around the 7th inning, after he got off work.

His dad would delight in Medina’s knowing all the box scores, all the stats, all the players.

His dad had taken him to his first game at Dodger Stadium when he was about 3. He still has the ticket stub.

In fact, when he turned 12, his dad gave him a cigar box stuffed with all the ticket stubs of all the games they attended. He cherishes it.

“It was like being with my best friend,” he said. “He took a lot of pleasure out of my interest. Every special moment at Dodger Stadium, it brings back all the special people I shared it with.”

Medina, who lives in Bellflower, is a retired Marine who served overseas in the Gulf War and the current wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

While he was abroad, he’d reach out to the Armed Forces Network and get ahold of VCR tales of Dodger games. He’d watch on a tiny black and white TV, but Vin Scully’s voice was unmistakable.

Sitting at the World Series on Tuesday, he knew he’d start crying at some point.