Enrique Hernandez ties score with single, 5-5 in 10th inning

Bottom of the 10th.

Yasiel Puig homered to left. 5-4 Astros.

Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging.

Austin Barnes struck out swinging.

Logan Forsythe walked.

Enrique Hernandez singles to right, scoring Forsythe to tie the game. And the crowd goes crazy!

And that's it for Ken Giles. Chris Devenski comes in to pitch. Cameron Maybin in at center field.

He immediately tried to pick Hernandez off second, but the ball hit the umpire.

Chris Taylor flied to center.

Dodgers 5, Astros 5. We go to the 11th inning.