In their first appearance since 1988, the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will take on one-time Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.

Follow along here for all the pre-game action and live updates during the game from Times reporters Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough.